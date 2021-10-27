By Steve Agbota

Clearing agents operating at the nation’s port have knocked the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the allegation of document falsification and obstructing Customs from carrying out 100 per cent physical examination of cargoes at the port before National Assembly (NASS).

Addressing newsmen in Apapa, the Vice President, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr. Kayode Farinto , said clearing agents have never obstructed Customs for carrying out their duty, saying that clearing agents are only putting Customs on their toes to do things accordingly.

“We were at the National Assembly to defend the allegation levelled against us by Customs. We have to defend ourselves in a paper of 11 pages and, fortunately, Customs does not have anywhere to hide because everything presented are actual facts.

“We even told the House that there is need to invite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Ministry of Finance, because if you look at what is happening in the industry now, 69 commodities are under forex probation list, many people did not want to do false declaration, because you cannot open Form M for a commodity that is on probation, you have to call it another name to put your Form M and it is the beginning of false declaration.

“The Chairman Committee on Customs promised that they are still going to bring us back where we will face CBN and Finance Ministry and let them come and tell Nigerians why this has to be, we have fiscal policy and monetary policy, we believe that CBN should be saddle into the responsibility of only monetary policy and it shouldn’t dabble into fiscal policy” he said.

According to him, owing to the successful deliberation at the National Assembly, the Committee had directed that the initial Customs Consultative Council (CCC) be put in place for regular interaction between the Customs and Customs licensed agents.

Now there is deployment of scanning machines in Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Onne seaports, he warned the Customs not to make scanning of cargoes at the seaport cumbersome by insisting on 100 per cent physical examination of cargoes. He warned that corruption and “job for the boys” , as it used to be during 100 per cent cargo examination, should stop.

He, however, advised the Customs officers to put the nation’s interest first by ensuring reduction in cargo clearance procedures and quick exit of cargo from seaports.

“Now that we have scanning machines everywhere in the port, then we should reduce procedures of clearance at the ports. Once you make your declaration, make payment and as selectivity takes you to scanning and your cargo is scanned with no discrepancies, you should be allowed to exit the ports with your consignment.

