By Steve Agbota

Clearing agents at the nation’s ports have concluded plans to embark on a one-day warning strike on Monday, April 25, 2022 over the controversial 15 per cent National Automotive Council (NAC) levy imposed on imported vehicles by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The levy was recently introduced by the Customs on used imported vehicles, a decision that has been stoking fire among the maritime stakeholders especially the clearing agents in the maritime sector.

The clearing agents said the NAC levy is mostly meant for new vehicles, questioning the rationale behind the introduction of the duty on used vehicles.

However, Taskforce Chairman of ANLCA, Alhaji Rilwan Amuni, stated this in a circular obtained by the newsmen on Friday in Lagos, said all freight forwarders are going on a warning strike on Monday against the NAC levy, as well as Customs Benchmark on Pre Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR).

“Haven consulted widely among the critical stakeholders as per this 15 per cent NAC and Illegal benchmarks on PAAR, it has been concluded that the 15 per cent NAC is a ‘fraud’ and an ‘obnoxious policy.’

“In view of this, in conjunction with other stakeholders, there would be a one-day warning strike on Monday, April 25, 2022 by 10am prompt, starting from our ‘holy ground’ in front of Grimaldi and we move down to CAC’s of PTML and Tincan enroute all other terminals in Tincan and Apapa.

“After sensitising/information we believe the authorities concerned will reverse this ‘Illegal 15 per cent NAC and also review the Benchmarks on PAAR’ within the next 48hours,” he explained.

According to him, faiilure to do the 15 per cent, all members should be ready to down-tool and make sure there is a total shutdown at the Ports.

“Please note that Monday and Tuesday is just a warning strike and agents are allowed to do their jobs and tidy up against Wednesday in Lieu of whether there will be a reverse or not,” the circular read