By Steve Agbota

Clearing agents has threathened to withdraw services from the nation’s ports over the sudden increment in duty payable on Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS).

Speaking during the weekend in Lagos, Vice President of ANLCA, Dr. Kayode Farinto, warned that if the increment persists and left uncontrolled, Nigerians would have to pay more through their noses on imported commodities.

According to him, in the last 24 hours, the Customs has increased duty payable on PAAR for a 1 by 20ft container to N1 million while also raising that of a 1 by 40 ft container to N2 million.

“In the last 24hours, duty payable on PAAR, which were not regimented or fixed before have now been pegged by the Customs at N1 million for a 20ft container and N2 million for a 40ft container.

“I wish to use this medium to urge the Nigerian trading public and importers not to succumb to this sudden increase in duty payable on PAAR by the NCS. Information at our disposal has revealed that the acting controller in charge of the PAAR Ruling Centre has directed that the duty to be paid by cargo owners should now be basic.

“That a 20ft container should now be N1 million while a 40ft container should be N2 million as basic. Prior before now, content of a container determines duty payable on PAAR. But with this directive, irrespective of what you are carrying, you now pay N1million for 20ft container and N2million for 40ft container,” he explained.

He added that the sudden increment in duty payable on PAAR is a desperation by the Customs to meet up with its self-imposed revenue target.

