Cleen Foundation, an Non Governmental Organisation (NGO, says it has trained officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) across the country on excellent service delivery and professionalism.

Mr Benson Olugbuo, the Executive Director of the organisation said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Olugbuo explained that the training was conducted under the organisation’s programme tagged “Training of Trainers’ (ToT) Project aimed at improving knowledge, technical capacity and skills of law enforcement agents in the country.

“The training would also effectively improve the understanding of the roles of security in the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

“It is in furtherance of our commitment to support the efforts of the Inspector General of Police to improve police professionalism and service delivery that we organised the training for the beneficiaries.

“The rationale for organising the training is also to support the police in building their technical capacity to step down the training through various ranks,” he said.

Olugbuo said that 20 officers from the state police commands within each of the zones had been trained to step down the training to officers in its various police zonal command.

He said that the training was conducted using a pattern to cascade the knowledge gained to other police officers all over the country based on the manual produced and used for the ToT training workshop.

Olugbuo said that the training has spanned over 6 months and covered police commands in Zone 1 Kano, Zone 2 Lagos, Zone 3 Adamawa, Zone 4 Benue, Zone 5 Edo, Zone 7Abuja, Zone 9 Abia, and Zone 11 Osun.

The executive director, however, prayed that the outcome of the training would be visibly evident in the diligent investigation and prosecution of criminal cases across board.

Olugbuo recommended that government prioritise training and retraining of security officers in order for them to be able to deliver on their mandate without fear or bias under the confines of the law.

He described police officers as gate keepers to the criminal justice system in the country who use their power to arrest and initiate the processes of criminal justice in the country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation had in November 2019 trained some police officers across 26 states including FCT in Abuja.

Olugbuo had then said that the training dwelt on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, where police officers drawn different states participated.

“The police as gatekeepers to the criminal justice system require continued training and retraining to effectively deliver on their constitutional mandate to maintain law and order and protect lives and property in a professional manner and within the confines of the laws,” he said.

He named some of the states where the police officers were drawn from as: Lagos; Anambra; Ekiti; Enugu; Rivers; Delta; Kaduna; Cross River; Akwa Ibom and Ondo.

Others were Oyo; Kogi; Ogun; Plateau, Bayelsa; Edo; Benue; Adamawa; Jigawa; Nassarawa; Bauchi; Kano; Yobe; Kwara and Osun.

The director further explained that the workshop organised by foundation “came at a crucial time in our country in view of the escalating crime incidences”.(NAN)