Top clergies and traditional rulers in Mbieri community in Imo state, in partnership with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have called for the abrogation of age-long Osu, Ume, Ohu, and Diala Caste practices in Igbo land.

NHRC, along with other non governmental organisation, including Pillars of Hope Africa Initiative (POHAI), Kemdi Chino Opara Foundation, Marvico and Global Family Foundation (GFF), have, through the abrogation campaigns across some communities in the South East, counselled on the need to put an end to the caste practice.

Chairman of the abrogation ceremony, Chief Onyewuchi Asinobi, in a statement, said the Caste is an ancient traditional religious practice, anchored on evil altars and shrines, controlled by principalities and powers, and by the rulers of the darkness of this world and spiritual wickedness in high places.

He said that in light of the dedications, covenants, sacrifices, idolatrous practices and the peculiar circumstances surrounding the obnoxious practices, top clergies will, on August 28, be conducting community and family liberation prayers as well as services at Afor Nnudo Market Square, Umuagwu, Mbieri, to end the practices.

The clergies, who will partner the abrogation, include Arch Bishop A.V Obinna, the Metropolitan Catholic Bishop of Owerri, Bishop Chukwuma Opara, Anglican Bishop of Owerri Bishop Collins Chidi Oparajiaku, Anglican Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema, Bishop Innocent Erimujor, Healing the Nation Ministry Int, Bishop Ngozi Durueke, He Reigns Cathedral, Bishop Blaise C. Iwuogo, New Life Evangelical Church, Bishop Stanford Nworgu, Praise Centre Cathedral and Rev. Dr. Victor Isiodu, Balm of Gilead Ministries.

Asinobi said Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, and the traditional rulers of the seven autonomous communities of Mbieri, including Umueze, Amaike, Awo, Osuji, Obazu, Ezi and Ihite are to play prominent roles in the abrogation ceremony.