Ngozi Nwoke

The Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. James Olusola Odedeji, has called on the Federal Government to tackle security challenegs in the country.

He made the statement at a press briefing to mark the 20th anniversary of the Diocese at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Anglican Church, Ikeja, Lagos.

He expressed concerns over the rise in cases of kidnapping and called on security forces to improve their mechanism of apprehending the insurgents.

“I call on security forces to empathise with victims of the insecurity challenge in the country. It’s surprising how this issue keeps reccurring and not much is done to curb the menace. Nigerians are living in fear.

“Government needs to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity once and for all. It should ensure adequate provision of food in the country. The major cause of crime is hunger. These criminals are always looking hungry when they are caught. Please the government should critically look into security challenge which has rendered thousands homeless, and bereaved,” he narrated.

Bishop Odedeji said the anniversary is slated for October 25 to November 30, 2019 and that Primate, His Lordship, Nicholas Okoh would grace the event.

As part of the anniversary programme, there would be visitations to prisons, orphanage homes, as well as hospitals, while prayers will be offered for the progress and unity of the country.

“We invite everyone to join us in the 20th anniversary celebration of the Diocese. There’s a lot to benefit from the programme. There will be free medical outreach, visitations to the hospital, orphanage homes and prisons.”