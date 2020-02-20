Philip Nwosu

Parishioners and Priests of St Joseph’s Catholic KiriKiri Town, Lagos, have raised the alarm over the continued and indiscriminate parking of trucks and other articulated vehicles within the roads leading to the church.

In a letter of appeal/complaint addressed to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the KiriKiri Divisional Police Headquarters, a copy which was sent to The Sun Publishing Limited, the parishioners and priests called on the police to clear the gridlock that had bedevilled the area to ensure easy passage.

In the letter/complaint jointly signed by the Parish Priest Reverend Father Emmanuel Edet, the Vice Chairman of the Parish Pastoral Council (PPC), Chief Donatus Akabuike and the Secretary of the PPC, Mrs. Esther Ekeh, the church lamented that despite the presence of security and traffic personnel the truck drivers had continued to park their vehicles on the road, that “even to access the church on time has become almost impossible. Sometimes our parishioners end up celebrating their Mass (church service) on the way because of traffic hazards for hours.”

The church said it was unfair for the truck drivers to continue to park indiscriminately thereby blocking other members of the community and the church from performing their constitutional right of freedom of worship.

Apart from the blockage mounted by truck drivers, the church said the environment of the area is also being polluted, especially as the truck drivers and conductors defecate openly in the gutters and dump refuse everywhere around the church.

Also, the church accused the truck drivers of engaging in all sorts of immoral activities, including rape and smoking of weeds around the church premises.