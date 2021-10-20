From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A clergyman, Rev Dr Theophilus Tarveshima, 45 was on Wednesday arraigned before a Makurdi Upper Area Court for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13 year old girl.

When the case came up, Police Prosecutor, Inspector Veronica Shaagee told the court that the case was received at state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Makurdi from ‘D’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Gbajimba on October 6, this year.

She explained further that one Dooga Shuir of behind L.G.A Secretariat reported to Gbajimba Police Station that, he discovered that his.14 year old daughter, Doosuur Dooga was pregnant.

The Police Prosecutor said Dooga had told the police that when he enquired from his daughter Doosuur who was responsible for the pregnancy, she said that it is one Rev. Dr Theophilus Tarveshima of same address who got her pregnant.

She said Dooga explained further that his daughter disclosed that the man of God had sexual intercourse with her more than two times as a result of which she became pregnant.

The Prosecutor said during Police investigation, the said Rev. Dr. Theophilus Tarveshima was arrested for committing the offence.

Shaagee further said that the case was still ongoing and requested for time to complete it adding that the accused contrarvened Section 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State 2004.

However, the Magistrate, Mrs Rose Iyorshe granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 and one surety with a fixed address and adjourned the case to November 10th for further mention.

Iyorhse explained that the accused was granted bail because there was an accompanying affidavit with the First Information Report (FIR) that the informant (Mr. Dooga Shuir) was no longer interested in the case.

