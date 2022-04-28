Lead pastor, Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC), Bolaji Idowu, has called on church leaders and ministers to be united for the expansion of the gospel of the kingdom. The pastor made the call yesterday during the announcement of the fourth edition International School of Ministry (ISM) Global Ministers Classroom (GMC) conference in Lagos.

The programme, slated for April 29 and April 30, initiated by the founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Chris Oyakhilome, is a conglomeration of ministers of the gospel: pastors, bishops, apostles, evangelists, prophets and ministry leaders.

Speaking on the programme, Idowu said so much is happening in the world and it has become imperative that ministers of the gospel come together in the unity of the faith, to strategically plan the expansion.

“This year is the 4th edition of this historic classroom with Oyakhilome and it will be a very transforming and transformative time for ministers of the gospel. We are therefore filled with great excitement, anticipation and joy for all that the Lord will accomplish in our lives as ministers of the gospel as we participate in this global classroom from around the world and in particular, ministers of the gospel here in Nigeria.

“We know that this two-day classroom will be life-transforming and that participants will be strengthened and encouraged for the work of the ministry in these last days.

He added: “The gospel is not about the church, and as a church, we must come together for the cause of the gospel; and as someone that has been impacted by the ministry of Oyakhilome, I think there is a need to extend it to other ministers for them to be partakers.

This programme will host millions of ministers and it’s both virtual and physical.

On what he intends to achieve by supporting the programme and the take-home for participants, he said: “We are in a perilous time where there are agendas against the gospel and the Church of Jesus Christ, and in this conference, ministers would be specially equipped with the knowledge, revelations, hope, faith and the power of the spirit to make them make a profound impact in this last days; people are going to be encouraged, revitalized and energized for greater ministerial impact in the society.

Speaking to ministers who may not want to participate because of their denomination, the pastor said: “If denomination stands as a barrier for training, then they should know that not being trained is a limitation to effectiveness so, the man of God has made himself available and everyone should be here. I want to encourage that.

One of my dreams is to see other ministers be blessed the way I have been blessed; and through this programme, ministers will be greatly blessed.

From the maiden edition, the ISM Minister Global Platform has impacted millions of ministers, and last year it recorded over 10 million pastors that joined the conference, and this might be the largest gathering of ministers to be trained and equipped with God’s word.

Speaking on the death of gospel minister, Osinachi Nwachukwu, he said: “Religion is very destructive; religion will tell you that the man is superior to the woman, which is not consistent. In Christ Jesus, we are all equal.

“When it comes to abuse in a marriage, the moment life is at stake, religion becomes secondary. You need to be alive to be married, and if you are dead, your partner will go ahead and marry someone also, so, if you are in an abusive relationship, you need to leave first, save your life before you save a marriage.