From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A clergyman, Rev Friday Okorie of Christ Ascension Church, has called on Christians to be good ambassadors of Christ.

Rev Okorie made the call at Jackson Agbai Abbah’s country home, Nchiyi Amaogudu Abriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, during the celebration of Mma Ucha Mma-Nta Nwojo Uriem Abbah’s 80th birthday anniversary and thanksgiving service.

Madam Ucha Mma-Nta Nwojo Uriem Abbah is the mother of Jackson Agbai Abbah.

While commending Nwojo Uriem for her service to God and humanity, the Priest also commended the children and relations of the Octogenarian for celebrating her in life and urged them to maintain the good tracks of the legacy established by their mother.

Speaking to journalists during the event, one of the sons of Madam Abbah and business mogul, Jackson Agbai Abbah praised the doggedness of his mother in training her children and explained that his mother is a pillar to her church who also maintain sound family virtues.

Agbai recalled how his mother took care of her children during the civil war, noting that she always defeated every vicissitude around her.

The business mogul also used the occasion to express his willingness to serve Abians in any capacity he may be invited to serve.

He equally lamented that the hospitality industry where he belongs is among the sectors grossly affected by global economic challenges, posed by COVID-19 restrictions.

In her appreciation, the celebrant, Madam Ucha Nma-Nta blessed her children, relations and members of Christ ascension church for their prayers and love upon her.