From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The General Network of Clergymen in Nigeria have congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

Coordinator of the group Pastor Joseph Dogo, in a statement in Benin, said: “For us, we have always prayed that the God that led you through the tough times and the sweet times in the past will definitely see you through as you are set to take the country from the shackle of darkness where terrorist, banditry, hunger, insecurity, joblessness, have led millions of Nigerians into the desperation of searching for greener pasture elsewhere.

“We thank our patriotic delegates and leaders of the APC for courageously standing by you, for you and with you to be part of this historic moment of Nigeria”, the statement said.

Expressing optimism that “a new Nigeria is possible”, the group added: “Congratulations to the Jagaban of African. From all of us, we say peace of the Lord be multiplied in your life as you set to lead a new Nigeria to a greater height.”

