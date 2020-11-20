The general overseer and lead pastor, Prevailers Apostolic Life Mission (Mount Zion), Lagos, Prophet Boanergy Samuel Segun Okeneye, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to grant the demands of the youth over the #EndSARS protest and other burning nation issues, saying youths are the future of Nigeria.

Prophet Okeneye whose church’s name is Root of Jesus Glorious Kingdom, adviced the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to protect the youth from of bullets. The youth must not be killed, but must be protected by the government of the day. Conversely, the servant of God, who gave this assertion ahead of his church’s silver jubilee celebration, christened “Appreciating God’s Love,” taken from Jn. 3:16 taking place at 31, Abdulwaheed Elias Garden Estate, Adekunle Bus Stop in Agboyi/Ketu Local Council, Lagos, urged the youth to speak in one voice towards advancing a new Nigeria.

“They should not tribalize the whole exercise,” he said, “I would be very happy if the youth of this country will hijack the governance from the old brigade who have refused to retire from politics. I am tired of the whole thing.”

Speaking on the silver jubilee celebration, he said, it is all about thanking Almighty God for caring, protecting everyone in the ministry of PALM till date. We say, may your name alone be glorified, Amen.”