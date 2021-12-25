By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The General Superintendent of Christ Redemption Bible Church (CRBC), with headquarters in Ketu, Lagos, Prophet John Abiodun Oluwadare has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders on how best to tackle insecurity in the country and improve the economy next year.

Prophet Oluwadare, in an interview with Saturday Sun yesterday, added that tribalism was one of the major problems in the country.

“The solution to Nigeria’s problem is in the hands of religious leaders. It is until all of us can come together and see Nigeria as one entity to fight evil that things will begin to augur well. We see Nigerian as a country that we love most, we need to fight this daily bloodshed by the bandits or Boko Haram. We all agreed to close down our church for 24 hours and meet in one place to speak to God. People we call our fathers, have the power and grace of God upon them to call God to solve our problem. I assure you that our God will hear our prayer, and these banditry will stop.

“Nigeria is going to be a great country. Buhari should harvest the best brains abroad to help him run Nigeria. He should go after Nigerians that are making waves abroad. Why can’t we go after such people to help run the country,” he queried.

He also spoke on why he would be celebrating his birthday for the first time this month.

“I have never celebrated my birthday, but I am doing this now because I have broken the chains of the age barrier in my family. When my father was 50 years old, we wanted to celebrate him, but he said we should wait till he became 60. But he died at 56. The same thing happened to my younger brother; he died at 56 also. I praise God. I am 60 years old which is a big thing for me and I need to give thanksgiving to God,” he stated.