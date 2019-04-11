Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State chapter, Bishop Sola Ore, has advocated reformation of the electoral process in the country.

Represented by Apostle Patrick Utulu during the inauguration of FESTAC, Kirikiri and Amuwo-Odofin PFN chapters, at Assemblies of God Church, FESTAC Extension Headquarters, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, he said what has happened in Nigeria in the past four years is a contention in the national established system as contained in the constitution, “it is known as a constitutional fraud,” he said.

He described the just concluded election as worse than corruption because, already, it had been dented and destroyed.

“They’ve already destroyed the national system of this country and only God can repair what has gone bad.

“Nigeria has been segregated again; the history will not forgive any one who tries to destroy it. Nigeria needs new leadership in governance. The election was a flop, so, we need a change of leadership,” he said.

PFN Amuwo-Odofin Chairman, Okwuoha Austin, urged the new members to live up to expectations. He also called on Christians to speak with one voice to end the alleged evil being done against Christians.