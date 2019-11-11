Naibi-ulAmir Muminina of Ijede Central Mosque, Ikorodu, Lagos, Maruf Ajetunmobi, has called on Nigerians to be patience with the government over bad roads and the attendant traffic.

He also called on Muslims to support government by paying their taxes and obeying the laws of the land.

In his Maulud message, Ajetunmobi said: “This period should be used to further intensify our faith in God Almighty and follow the teachings left behind in both the Holy Quran and Hadith.”

He urged the faithful to continue to tolerate their neighbours, irrespective of their faith.

“While we intensify efforts to increase in our faiths, we also need not to forget our life pursuit which must be guided by the doctrine of Islam.

“I felicitate with all Muslims on the birth of Muhammed. This marks about 1,550 years that he was born and left this world about 1,387 years ago. His fame and followers are on the increase throughout the world from time to time,” he said.