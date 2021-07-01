Presbyster, Wesley Cathedral, Olowogbowo, Lagos, John Olanrewaju Solubi, has said ultimate and absolute trust in Jesus Christ are the solutios to arrest the nation and globa’s unrest, insurgency, kidnapping and other economic downturn enveloping the country and the entire globe.

Solubi, who gave the assurance at a Father’s Day thanksgiving service, urged the fathers to love their families genuinely in the spirit of the season.

To this end, he reminded the people of the need to trust in the Lord and their adherence to His dictates.

He, however, urged Nigerians not to panic of the fear of the unknown, but to rather look unto Christ at all times while they watch and pray.

Public Relations Officer of the church, Aramide Noibi, in a statement, said Solubi also reiterated the need for leaders in positions of authority to serve the masses and provide dividends of democracy to the people.

