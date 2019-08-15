Paul Erebuwa

A Lagos-based cleric, Peter Oboh, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately stop the rising spate of insecurity in the country before it gets out of hand.

Oboh, who condemned the killing of the three police officers in Taraba State by some soldiers and the killing of a reverend father in Enugu, said the killing spree was becoming embarrassing.

Oboh, a former British light heavyweight boxing champion, said he was stunned by a statement attributed to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that churches in Kaduna alone have paid over N300 million ransom to kidnappers. “The Bible and Quran enjoin us to love one another; but with the way and manner the herdsmen are carrying out carnage on innocent people, it is about time the Federal Government arrested the situation permanently. “We thank the Federal Government and security operatives for ensuring that the four kidnapped Redeemed Christian Church of God pastors were released, but we are still appealing to government to seriously see to the release of others who are still in the hands of kidnappers here and there in the country.