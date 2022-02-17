From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Pastor in Charge of New Covenant Church (NCC), East Legon-Hills Centre, Accra, Ghana, Etin Ogbeide, has lamented the current moral decadence amongst Nigerian youths.

Ogbeide, in a message titled “A National Broadcast” frowned at the way and manner Nigerian youths involve themselves in internet fraud and blood money rituals all in the quest for quick wealth and societal relevance.

Said Ogbeide: “Many recent realities and happenings in our dear nation, especially among our youths are not very palatable. In the quest for quick wealth and societal relevance, a massive percentage of our young brothers are on a mass exodus into internet frauds and blood money rituals. Many of our young sisters are equally now willing to do anything for money, and that includes prostitution and several unbelievable immoral behaviours on the internet and social media platforms.

“Parents have become helpless and are forced to accept and support their children in the fraudulent acts. We also have religious leaders who have become shameless beneficiaries of the ungodly proceeds. Some political and traditional leaders have equally become godfathers actually directing the criminalities with strong supports from compromised security personnels. This decay is a guilt that must be carried upon the shoulders of all facet of our society.”

The cleric said Nigerians needed to sincerely accept their failures for their direct or indirect contributions to the menace.

He lamented that innocent Nigerians have had to suffer unfair treatments outside the shores of Nigeria for just being Nigerians. He disclosed that even as a clergy, he had an enquiry for an accommodation turned down in Ghana, because he is a Nigerian.