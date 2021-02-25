The Senior Sup./Apst./Prophet Joseph Olu Adekoya, a.k.a Alaseyori Omo Jove, the lead servant of God, The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim, Alaseyori Church, has heaped blame on humanity over the outbreak of COVID-19 and the current wave of the virus ravaging the world, described as deadlier.

Sup. Adekoya, chairman of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim, Ikorodu District, Lagos, disclosed this at the church’s headquarters, located opposite Community Grammar School, Ogolonto, Ikorodu. He noted that the myriads of problems confronting Nigeria and its citizens were as a result of sins by humanity today: “God is annoyed in heaven with human beings. We have deviated from God’s teaching, all have come short of the glory of God,” he said, asking everyone to return to God in prayers for quick intervention.

“Though God has continually offered solutions, the real total (cure) for this virus is to commit the entire crisis in prayer to God, be truthful to the creator of the universe, who is all-knowing, all-doing, for divine solution.”

He, however, noted that the fault was from the top; “The leaders are faulty and what do you expect from the masses or the led? You see everyone on the street on Sundays and Friday morning, and evenings in their dozens and in droves going to their various worship centres, yet, sin keeps growing stronger world over like a plague.”

He added: “In our church (Mount Sinai), we pray and divinely God cures. Conversely, medical doctors administer treatment to their patients and God cures with mercy.”

He intoned that Nigerians must pray to God Almighty to stretch forth his healing hands to heal the people’s wounds, heal our land and forgive our sins.”