From Okwe Obi, Abuja

As part of activities marking his 39th birthday anniversary, Founder, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration Ministry, Pastor Jerry Eze, has pledged to build a tuition-free primary school to serve Okoko Item community, Abia State.

In a statement, yesterday, he said the school will be managed by qualified teachers, who would be employed and paid by the Streams of Joy Foundation, the charity arm of the church.

“In order to take the burden of feeding the children off the shoulders of their parents and to encourage enrolment, the school pupils will enjoy free meals daily,” he said.

Pastor Eze, said the NSPPD will continue to cater for widows, the less privileged and other Nigerians, spiritually and materially.

“In the few years of operation, the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations Ministry has touched millions of lives spiritually, materially and in many more ways than we can enumerate.

“We are constantly providing material support for many indigent Nigerians, including widows, the destitute and other victims of circumstances.

“As a ministry, we have built a house for a widow, and also paid bills of those in need,” the cleric stated.

While vowing to empower more people in the coming years, he encouraged the people to seek God and find a rhythm with their maker.

He also expressed gratitude for the prayers and best wishes of his members across the world on his 39th birthday.

“We are constantly trying to do things to better the lives of people around us. We encourage people to first of all find God; seek ye first the kingdom of God and its righteousness.

“Children of God must find a rhythm with God; from there, any other thing can happen.

We appreciate the support of people from all over the world to our ministry and thank them for their love for Jesus Christ, and prayers and felicitations as I mark my 39th birthday,” he concluded.