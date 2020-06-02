Ngozi Nwoke

The senior pastor, Olivet Bible Church, Festac, Lagos, Pastor Owen C. Nlekwuwa, has called on Nigerians to hold on with faith and remain firm in God despite the ongoing global challenges.

Nlekwuwa gave the message with the theme; “The Church Today (Where we are),” during the online sunday service recently held in the church auditorium, while encouraging Nigerians the never to be fearful of the devises of the agents of darkness, but to remain steadfast trusting in God’s power.

He said: “God is mobilising His end-time forces. I will be speaking on the theme, THE CHURCH TODAY (where we are). The Scriptures will be taken from: Psalm 110:1-3, Judges. 7:2-7, Rev 4:14-20, Matt 16:18, Matt 16:18, Luke 19:12. The end-time church is going to be very militant in nature.

“The church is pictured as an occupation army. Eph 3:9-11. God left the church here to display to heavenly forces, principalities and powers the manifold wisdom of God. The objective of the end-time army. Psalm 110:1. Jesus Christ has delegated His power to us to bring all His enemies under His footstool. The church should not be fearful. The end-time church cannot function in fear.

“To subdue all the enemies of Jesus Christ before He returns. Heb 2:6-9. We still have territories that we need to conquer, but our focus should remain on our source of dominion, Jesus Christ. God wants to teach dark forces lessons using the church. There is also a revival of evil. Rev 3:14-18. One of the problems of the church in our time is that it has not been persecuted in most places. If the church doesn’t change, we can’t deliver on our assignment.

“Lukewarmness: We are diluted by comfort and materialism. There is no passion. The church is deluded and deceived by prosperity as seen in Rev 3:17. The church is ignorant of it’s true state. What you see happening in society is a reflection of the spiritual taste of things. The church can’t deliver on goals. It is spiritually blind and naked. To be naked is to be stripped of the glory, it means unrighteousness living. Delivering nothing of power, nothing of eternal value.

“You can’t fight the devil when you’re harbouring his property. Without the power of the Holy Spirit, we are like every other person on the street. Here is what the church should do.

“Go back to Jesus. Return to the Master. Submit yourself to trial and let Him deal with issues. Receive the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus and work in it. A new anointing is necessary. Anointing for the eyes that we can begin to see things spiritually and discern things. Be zealous, eager and repent.

“God is giving us time, afterwards, He will handpick those He will use. Rev 3:20. In conclusion, 2Tim 2:3-5. Let us work to please Jesus going forward. Let us rethink. We believe you had an awesome time in His presence in your homes.

“Connect with us again next Sunday for our service on June 7th online. Till then, work to please our Lord Jesus Christ with the prayers below, work in the spirit and be safe. Prayer: Thank God for the word and receive the word. Father, I desire to be a person you can trust and use in this end-time. Father, purify me. Purge me. Father, fill me anew with the Holy Spirit. Make me a flame of fire. Father fit me where I can be most useful to you. Father, use me to do exploits and make a difference in this end-time,” he stated.