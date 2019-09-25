A cleric has called for punitive measures from the Federal Government as well as all states governments against anyone found fanning embers of religious crisis in the country.

The call came from Chairman of Lagos State chapter of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Apostle Dr. Joseph Olatunde Adagba at during a one-day seminar titled ‘Faith, Liturgy and Tenets: C&S Church as a Case Study’, for members of the church, held at Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

According to Apostle Adagba, “When you have governments at the national and state levels working hard to promote unity and harmony among the citizens, and some people try to truncate that process, then the governments have to come down hard on them.

“It is only in peace that we can thrive as religious bodies and the government has leading role to play in that regard. There must be punitive measures against anyone trying to truncate what the governments are doing to promote peace and religious harmony among Nigerians,” he said.

Apostle Adagba told reporters that the seminar became imperative so as to educate members of the church in the state on the acceptable practices for members and also to be able to practice their faith in tandem with existing laws of the state, and Nigeria, in general.

“This seminar was put in place to, apart from educating our members on our tenets, but to also avail with them the need to co-habit with people of other faiths and beliefs so that we can have a peaceful society to practice.”

Participants were drawn from all the 57 local government and local council development areas of the state.