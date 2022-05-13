From Abel Leonard, Lafia
Muslim Cleric, Mallam Ahmed Suleiman has cautioned Muslim Ummah on the recent allegation of blasphemy which led to the killing of a year-two student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, noting that Islam encourages morality while calling on concerned authority to look into the matter with a view to addressing a repeat of the issue.
Malam Suleiman who is the chief Imam of the two-unit Juma’at prayer Mosque in Lafia made the disclosure on Friday after Juamat prayers which had a large turnout of worshippers as prayers for the unity, peace and development of the nation were said.
Mallam Ahmed Suleiman said decency breeds respect and modesty among one and other, stressing that where decency has been thrown out by the people, the society will always be in a chaotic situation that will grow disunity and religious immorality.
Suleiman emphasized that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) enjoined believers to earn decency, insisting that a peaceful society is a decent and prosperous society.
He called on the congregation to always work for peace and advocate love among the people of the book, adding that a good behavior endears non muslins in the Islam and not the opposite.
