Priscila Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

General overseer of The Word Bible Church, Ketu, Lagos, Prophet J.B. Kumoluyi, has urged the Federal Government and Nigerians not to ignore God in seeking lasting solutions to insecurity, and the new global epidemic, COVID-19.

Kumoluyi spoke during a special service at the prayer mountain in Ekiti.

His words: “Insecurity has been here for too long and although our security forces are doing their best to tackle this evil, I believe more can still be done and I, therefore, urge the Federal Government not to relent in the effort to completely overcome it and also use every means possible to combat it.

“God is our refuge. He is really the one who secures us. Our government must be seen to actively play its role and also empower the military adequately to effectively combat terrorism and other security threats. I do not support the creation of regional police or security groups, as is currently being done in some states of the nation. I do not believe the nation is mature enough for this. I think our government needs to go back to the drawing board and figure out the perfect solution for this national threat.

“I urge Nigerians to go before God and pray for this nation. The God factor is very important for the continued survival of everyone and the nation as a whole,” he said.

Kumoluyi also reacted to criticism that no cleric has claimed he has power to heal the global epidemic, coronavirus.

“We should not ignore the God factor. No cleric has power of his/her own but God, through true clerics, can do all things.

Kumoluyi said further on COVID-19 and other epidemics: “We must know that these epidemics are also signs of the end time. The same goes for the prevalence of marital issues these days, where husbands no longer take care of their families and their wives complain.

“Most Nigerian women now resort to stabbing their husbands to death, homes are constantly breaking. We must know that end time is upon us. While we are still here, we must know that God is the only one who can solve all these problems for us. We must have faith in him.”

The cleric said his church would be holding its annual interdenominational anointing service on March 14 in Igbara-Odo Ekiti. He said God would meet the needs of thousands at the programme.