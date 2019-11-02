Damiete Braide

Despite the heavy downpour on Sunday, friends, colleagues, church members and associates gathered in their numbers to attend the book launch of Prophetess Ngozi Edemba at The Bible Guest House, Palm Groove Estate, Lagos. The launch coincided with Edemba’s birthday celebration and unveiling of her ministry, Vessels of Transformation (Mount of Remembrance).

Bishop Elijah Adepoju, in his address of welcome, described the book as a must-read for individuals desirous of imparting their ministry and lives positively. An acquaintance of the celebrant, ace broadcaster, Yinka Kenny, told the audience, as an individual, “when you keep doing what you love to do, your work will speak for you. Whatever you have done over the years, someday, that work will speak for you positively and you will receive favour and honour.”

Ahmed Qasim Adeniyi, a guest, rightly observed that Edemba was someone God had called, because she had been good to people around her. “She has empowered a lot of people and, as a Muslim, he doesn’t discriminate himself from associating with people from other religions like us.”

Speaking on the book, he said it would help people who wish to go into the ministry and serve as a guide to them. Nollywood artiste and producer, Ifeoma Okeke, commended the author on her birthday, saying was an awesome, rainy day. She wished her happy, a friend “who has been with me all these years despite all the challenges we have faced.

She disclosed she had known the celebrant for more than two decades and has really helped many people through her foundation. She urged the author to write more books that will touch the lives of people positively.

Elated Edemba thanked the audience for attending the event despite the rain. She also commended her husband and her children for supporting her through the course of writing the book. She recalled that, before now, she had tried writing a book but could not because it wasn’t the right time for her to do so.

She recalled, initially, she didn’t know how to commence writing the book, but she prayed and was directed to put all her messages in an inspiration. Sometimes, when she goes to preach at crusades, people would tell her that they wanted to be like her.

“For example, they have been in the ministry, but they don’t know how to preach,” she said. She added she had put all her messages together into a motivational book for people to read and be inspired when they want to go into ministry. “Many people write messages, but they don’t know where the scriptures are found. So the book helps them find solutions to their problems while preaching,” said the cleric.

She was optimistic that, next year, she would write another stimulating book. “It was the Holy Spirit that ministered to me, and I wrote them down and when I speak to people, there is great implantation,” she remarked.