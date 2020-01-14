Romanus Okoye

A 49-year-old cleric, Adebayo Kabiru, has appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court over alleged fraud. Kabiru, is charged with fraud and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Ben Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant with some others still at large, defrauded Mrs Oluwadamilola Oyesomi the sum of N4.3 million, in December 2018 at Pen-Cinema, Agege area of Lagos. He said that the money was collected from the complainant within a space of two months to make certain sacrifices.

“He converted the money to his personal use and went on a spending spree, but later ran away when he realised that the police were after him. The police arrested him a year later,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 280(1)(a)(b) and 314(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum and the sureties, must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government. Thereafter, she adjourned the case till February 24 for mention