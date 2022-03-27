By Chinelo Obogo

General Overseer of the United Church of Christ International (UCCI), Bishop (Dr) Ezennaya Egbo, has charged Christians all over the world to imbibe the principles of Christ as the light of the world for a better society.

The Bishop made this remark during his maiden episcopal visit to the Western District II Headquarters in Ikeja area of Lagos State for the “Greater Glory” programme, which runs from Friday, March 25 to Sunday, March 27.

In his message to Christians all over the world, he highlighted the significance of being the salt of the earth. “You can’t appreciate the beauty of lights without darkness, which is trying to engulf the whole world. As Christians and light, if we come forth and shine, darkness will give way.”

With this, he implored every Christian to go back to the Bible and carefully follow the precepts of Jesus Christ and become the light of the world. “Things will be better if we do so,” he said.

His words: “The glory of the Lord is going to fall like never before. People are going to be blessed spiritually. They are going to be blessed financially. What we are going through in the world today, with the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, among others, God is still there. He is the God of order.”

The Bishop assured that God would arrest every operation of mischief among people.

