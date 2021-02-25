Elder Hugo E. Martinez, the West Africa area president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has urged Nigerian citizens and government to allow God prevail in their daily activities.

Martinez made the plea at the seventh annual Stake conference in Ikeja, Lagos, recently, as he urged Nigerians to embrace peace, in order to build a conducive environment where citizens cohabit, irrespective of their beliefs.

He also urged government at all levels to allow God prevail in day-to-day activities, so as to allow their hearts align with God’s commandments.

Besides, Martinez also urged Christians to embrace love and preach the gospel through their lifestyle, so as to activate their faith in Christ.

Also, speaking at the annual conference, the president, Lagos Nigeria Stake of the church, Moses Ekpah, said the theme of the conference, “Let God Prevail in Your Life,” would motivate Christians and government to build a better society where issues of rape, killings and kidnapping would be a thing of the past.

Advising Christians to engage in learning and teaching of the gospel, particularly to children, he urged parents to encourage their children in missionary work.