By Gilbert Ekezie

Prophet Kingsley Chukwunenye Nwangwu has admonished men to do everything possible to play their fatherly roles in their various families well.

He said that every responsible father should endeavour to live up to his family’s expections as directed by God.

Nwangwu, who is general overseer of Winners Life Ministries, noted that, as the head of the family, men should ensure that every member learns from their exemplary lives.

He observed that many men nowadays shy away from their duties, thereby creating a gap that may not be filled by their wives and children: “Marriage is not an easy thing. So, men should share their lives with their spouses together. They should also stick to them. It is unfortunate that some think that women outside there are better than their wives at home, but that is not true. If you do not work on your wife, she will not give you what you want, but if you do, she will.

“You need to show a good example as head of the house because every other member of the family looks up to you. Remember that what you do is what your children will copy. So, it is good to follow the way of God, and you will see that those under you, especially the children, will follow your footsteps.”

Nwangwu expressed satisfaction that some men were beginning to improve on their marital love and responsibilities and should not relent.

“I could remember those days when women backed their babies, held another by the hands, with loads on their heads, while their husbands followed them behind without any assistance. But today the story is not the same. Today, many men help their wives carry babies and bags whenever they are going somewhere; that shows they are becoming more responsible. Yet, they need to do more to make their families peaceful and stronger,” he said.

Nigeria no longer safe to live in ... To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Nigeria no longer safe to live in –Catholic bishops

The cleric charged men to cherish their wives so that they would get the best from them. He further charged men not to forget prayer, worship and service to God with all faithfulness and obedience.

“Do not neglect prayers. Serving God entails godliness. Your choice determines your character and destiny in life.

“God will guide fathers with His wisdom to do the right thing, so that the family will be better,” he added.

One of the women leaders, Mrs. Chinelo Ibe, said fathers were like feathers that make women fly, and, without them, life would not be complete for women. She also described fathers as generators that generate power in the home.

“There are so many vital roles men can play in the family. They are like generators, while women are seen as light, so they are needed to produce the light. One does not need to be told a child who was brought up by a single mother. That means, we need fathers to support in the upbringing of children,” she said.

She advised fathers to be disciplined and continue to show good leadership example in their homes: “As mothers, we owe the fathers much respect and love because God placed them as leaders in the home. They should also continue to show love to us and correct the children, without provoking them to anger.”