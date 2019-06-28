The National President, Islamic Progressives Association of Nigeria (IPAN), Sheikh Abdul-Rahman Adegboyega-Lawal, has challenged Muslims to be catalyst in bringing about positive change to the crisis-ridden world.

He said: “It is not enough to bemoan the pathetic situation of Muslims all over the world today, Rather, the pertinent question we should ask ourselves is to what extent have we collectively displayed proactive attitudes to the problems facing the Ummah.

“Divergent reactions of Muslim leaders to issues that should be of mutual interest are more often than not disconcerting. So, constant reappraisal may be necessary,”

The renowned scholar, therefore, tasked the Muslim faithful to form a united front against the adversaries and adversities facing the Islamic world, noting “our collective disposition to the development of the world we live in betrays a contemptible lethargy.”

This is even as he reminded them of the immense contributions of early Muslims to Science and Technology, lamenting that “a global index for measuring living contributions and overall development has not only continued to recede since the middle ages, but has now stagnated altogether.”