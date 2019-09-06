Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Christian cleric, Adewale Giwa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for boycotting the World Economic Forum in South Africa (WEF) holding in South Africa due to the xenophobic attack against Nigerians in the country.

Giwa who is the senior pastor of the Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Gospel Church based in Akure, Ondo State also said withdrawing from the programme was not enough and urged Buhari to fix Nigeria.

The cleric described Buhari as the father of Nigerians, stressing that he (Buhari) should be able to tackle the challenges facing the country.

“I commend President Buhari and his advisers for withdrawing from the World Economic Forum in South Africa.

“This gesture to me and to notable Nigerians demonstrates that the president feels for our people who are being killed and maltreated in South Africa.

“However, this is not enough, President Buhari has to fashion out modalities to provide for the needs of Nigerians.

“We cannot be blessed with natural resources and our people are still in abject poverty. Millions of Nigerians today do not have food to live a healthy and active life.

“I want to appeal to the president to listen to the cries of Nigerians on security, employment, infrastructures among others.

“Currently, he is the father of Nigerians and he has the opportunity to make the people smile. Buhari should take us back to when we were buying a bag of rice for N5,000, he should take us back to when we were smiling and laughing.”