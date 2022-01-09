From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Bishop of Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Ndubisi Obi has admonished the Christian faithful to give their lives to Jesus who would save them from any form of the adversary and unnecessary fear of death.

He gave this admonition in his homily to mark the funeral service of Lady Sophia Nwanyichukwu Ibe at the Basilica of St Peter’s Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, noting that many people got scared of death at a mere mention of it.

Bishop Obi who was represented by Venerable Christian Emeribe said it would be more instructive to go where people mourn than a place of enjoyment. He said true Christians had no cause to be afraid of death, adding that to die for true believers was to return home.

His words: “All humans are strangers on Earth. Heaven is our home. Death is returning home. Any good Christian who is afraid of death should examine himself or herself.

“If you are fighting a religious war, maybe Christians versus Moslems and you win as a Christian, you might celebrate your victory in hellfire. You don’t fight for God. You must give your life to Christ; He has the capability to manage your life very well.”

In his tribute, the first son of the deceased, Dr. Charles Ibe, described his mother as a great disciplinarian who taught him all he needed to know to become what he is today.

“Slapping me during hygiene period and flogging me was her way of leading by example in front of the whole pupils at morning assembly ground as against mere tapping others with ruler measurement on their fingers, he said.

The deceased, who was a mate of many prominent Nigerians including former Vice President of Nigeria, the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, and the traditional ruler of Okija community, His Royal Highness, Igwe Emeka Okezie (Okaije Okija), died at the age of 89 in the United Kingdom.