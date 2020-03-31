Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Cleric and President of Bethsaida Town Care Outreach, Dr Samuel Eluka, has enjoined Nigerians to pray for the country and President Mohammadu Buhari, for God to grant him wisdom to govern effectively at a time the country and the entire world grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic which is causing havoc.

Eluka, who made the appeal in a statement yesterday, noted that regardless of religious or political difference, all hands must be on desk to salvage the country from further destruction.

In addition, he urged Nigerians to faithfully abide by the 14-day lockdown order directive given by President Buhari to halt the spread of the COVID-19, which Nigeria has already recorded 2 deaths with over 131 persons who have tested positive.

“What Mr. President needs most from us now, especially in this period of COVID 19 ravaging the world is prayers, divine health and strength to move the nation forward. I call on all Nigerians to also pray for wisdom and strength for Mr. President and all those in leadership position for divine direction to deliver on their promises to Nigerians.

“Nigerians are Nigerians first before religion that the entire country should come together especially the Muslims and Christians for a joint prayer rally against this evil and satanic dreaded virus, Coronavirus.

“I am convinced that with unity and prayer, we will conquer again. Just recently, Ebola rear its ugly head and we defeated Ebola. I encourage all Nigerians to adhere strictly to all the rules and regulations and the safety measures but with strong faith and unity that very soon, Coronavirus/COVID 19 will be history,” he said.

On his part, he promised to deploy his resources, both personal and material in ensuring that the pandemic is tackled frontally so that the country would once again stand in good stead as the giant of Africa.