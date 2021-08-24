By Chinelo Obogo and Lawrence Enyoghasu

General Overseer of God’s Mercy Revival Ministries, James Akanbi, has given a grim verdict on the state of the nation, saying Nigeria is doomed.

Akanbi, whose church has about 91 branches in the country, spoke during the annual power conference of the church, themed: ‘Activating Dominion Mandate’, in Lagos State, adding that he knew President Muhammadu Buhari could not handle the affairs of the country.

He analysed Nigeria’s problem into two different categories; socio-political and spiritual.

“The major problem is leadership. Nigeria can’t move forward without addressing leadership problem. But for now, Nigeria is doomed. I told Nigerians that Buhari cannot fix Nigeria. The Buhari that I know can’t fix this economy. The problem can’t be remedied now. We have seen what the government can do and we have discovered they cannot do anything. Those expecting Buhari to perform wonders in the two remaining years are wasting their time. Socio-politically, Nigeria is doomed. You can’t fix anything from under, it has to start from the top which is the leadership.

“Even the problem of insecurity can only be fix from the top. Not from the army chiefs because they answer to someone. The army chiefs are working with Buhari’s body language. They can only work when they perceived that their boss wants them to work.

“Nigerian ministers are illiterate. It is not interns of education but they are clueless. They have sentenced us to poverty. Nigeria is sentenced to death,” he said.

Proffering solution, Akanbi said anyone trying to unseat the current government would be committing treason and the National Assembly is a only but puppet. He added that the people should endure and wait till the next election.

“I can only warn that in the next election, electorate should shun stomach infrastructure,” he said.