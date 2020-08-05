Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The late Afenifere leader, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, has been described as one of the country’s heroes who lived exemplary life worthy of emulations.

This was the submission of clerics and Political leaders on Tuesday at the internment ceremony of the Late Pa Ayo Fasanmi, a second republic senator who died July 29, at the age of 94.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Ekiti Oke, Anglican Communion, Reverend Peter Olubowale, said Fasanmi was not a noise-maker and trouble maker during his time, adding that his transition on earth corroborated that “life is not important except it has impacts on others.”

He urged the people to continually do good to humanity, the way Fasanmi did to his family, political associates, friends and companions, by making himself available at the most critical and challenging times.

“Many of us no longer have trust in this nation. No trust in ourselves, no trust in our leaders. Baba has told us that all these monies you are spending and the one you are keeping inside bullion vans and the ones being stashed in banks accounts, all is vanity,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by former Lagos Deputy Governor, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, said Nigerians should learn from the late politician, who lived a modest and spartan lifestyle.

Tinubu described Fasanmi as a civilian revolutionist and a politician of outstanding quality, civility and character, who is worthy of emulation.

Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said Fasanmi’s contributions to the development of democracy cannot be quantified, highlighting his role in the formation and operation of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought against military imperialism in the country.

Fayemi stated that his government is at present constructing a secondary school to honour the deceased for his contributions to Ekiti, saying: “my only regret was that he has now left us before the school will be officially inaugurated for academic activities when schools finally reopen.”

The remains of the highly revered Afenifere leader was buried in his country home, Iye-Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State amidst heavy downpour of tributes. The casket carrying Fasanmi’s corpse was conveyed in a white Jeep motorcade belonging to six Feet (6FT) Event Planning Company to the church procession held at Saint John’s Anglican Church, Iye-Ekiti.

Fayemi in his speech entitled: ‘Tribute to a Man of Integrity’, said actually admired him to the deceased was his integrity, which bore eloquent testimony to immaterialistic life and added more respect to his incorruptible nature.

“His death has, therefore, robbed me of a godfather, counsellor, an advocate and a father. A good man has left us. We will sorely miss him but we are consoled that Baba’s entire adult life was dedicated to selfless service.”

Speaking on behalf of the Southwest Governors, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, said the passage of the icon was a loss to Yoruba race and Nigeria at large.

“He was not petty but he spoke truth to power. He lived a remarkable life and he was one politician who became Senator and came home to rest later. Let politicians of today learn how to be contented and allow this remarkable conduct to guide us.”