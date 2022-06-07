From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Prophet Ade Ologbonyo, the planter of Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, (BOANERGES) Ministry, has said the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria are not unconnected to the differences in ethnic values of the people that make up the country.

The man of God who linked the many challenges to the 1914 amalgamation of the country, called on Nigerians to go back to God in prayers, stressing it is only God that can ensure a positive turnaround.

The cleric who stated that Nigeria was existing on a faulty foundation because a particular region of the country was claiming superiority over others, noted that it was imperative for the nation to go back to the drawing board and do the needful and give all tribes and regions affected a sense of belonging.

Ologbonyo stated this in Orun Ekiti, Ise/ Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State at a press conference heralding the 13th edition of the annual revival of the Ministry.

He said the week-long programme with the theme: “The Miracle Worker” will also feature praises, power night and anniversary thanksgiving.

Speaking further on the diversity, he said, “We are not compatible. Nigeria is not one country from all indications, it is a mystery we must all understand. If possible we can start from changing the name Nigeria, because our problems started from the early days of the amalgamation of the protectorates without considering our differences.

“Our foundation as a country is faulty and the Bible says if the foundation is faulty what can the righteous do?

“We need to go back to the drawing table and make necessary amendments that will give every tribe and region a sense of belonging. There should be a referendum for affected races to be independent so that peace can reign and the current state of bloodletting can stop.

”I am bleeding, I feel very uncomfortable with the current situation of things where people could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Look at what happened in Owo, Ondo State where worshippers were killed like animals, for how long do we want to continue like this?

“If the country wants to remain as one entity, we must begin to practice true federalism and allow various regions to have some independence that would promote healthy competition.

“People come to church in large numbers to seek help on a daily basis because there is no job, a lot of pastors are even in this service just to survive. Nigeria is blessed with a lot of resources and good weather but they are not being harnessed appropriately.

“Many youths who would have been better productive are engaging in criminal activities because of unemployment and bad economy.”

The cleric cautioned the youth in the state against allowing anyone to use them as thugs in the coming Ekiti State governorship poll while advising politicians to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the election.

The prophet said Tope Alabi, Olusegun Adegbile(Omo Alase), Evangelist Toyosi Akinya, Evangelist Bose Ojuawo, Evangelist Tolulope Abiodun among other anointed ministers of God would be ministering in songs.

