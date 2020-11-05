Prophet Victor Chimamkpam of God’s Destiny Prophetic Solution Ministry has raised concern over what he described as negative perception about the police, calling for caution so as to avoid creating room for criminal elements.

He, however, commended the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Olutayo Akinmoyede, for bringing professionalism and discipline to bear in the command.

He said: “Imo State is witnessing a radical change in security of lives and property, and the people of the state are happy and applauding the positive change in policing.

“Even before the #EndSARS protest, Olutayo had already taken some steps to check police brutality by his conduct and routine checks to ensure that residents in the state are not unduly maltreated by some overzealous officers.

“I know that crime and vices can never be totally stamped out because of some basic social factors, which no government can totally solve, except in God’s kingdom. It is worrisome when those who are supposed to protect lives and property now become the violators of the dignity of humanity.

“In the area of improvement of the security of lives and property, I score Akinmoyede 65 percent. I believe he will continue to improve because he is very meticulous. By his modus operandi, he has proved he is an operational officer laced with strategy and team spirit.