The National President, Islamic Progressives Association of Nigeria (IPAN), Sheikh Abdul – Rahman Adegboyega – Lawal has called on Muslim believers not to sacrifice remembrance of Allah for acquisition of worldly materials, saying only Allah has solutions to all problems whether psychological and spiritual.

In release made available, the cleric noted that Muslims were now more preoccupied with worldly affairs to the extent that they hardly have time for religious observance. According to him, the strength, investment, wisdom and intelligence people put into their business are endowments from Allah and should therefore not be misplaced. “Allah provides everything. If He wills, He will withdraw it. Human beings have no control over their affairs. So, we must prioritise Allah over other thing. If the essence of our creation is to worship none other than Him, why then should we spend our time chasing vanities? Names that are most beautiful and honourable belong to Allah and these are to be recited by Muslims for all problems”, he said.

Stressing the importance of prayer in individual’s life, he added: “Let us avail ourselves of these unique opportunities by letting our mouth, mind and soul be full of dhikir and we will surely be blessed both in this world and the hereafter.”

Sheikh Rahman further tasked the Muslim faithful on regular supplication to Allah for His favoour as well as forgiveness of sins.