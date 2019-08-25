Peter Anosike

The Senior Pastor, Prophetic Ministry for All Nations with head quarters in the United Kingdom, Marcellin Tape, has urged unity among churches in Nigeria.

Tape, who is currently in Nigeria on invitation by Shalom Assembly, said that the time had come for churches in Nigeria to do away with their individualism and unite in the work of the gospel.

He noted that Muslims were more united with one voice, while Christians found it difficult to come together, adding that with the disunity, they would continue to struggle and blackmail themselves.

His words: “When I landed in Nigeria ,God revealed to me that this is an apostolic nation. But the problem is that there is struggle among the churches .They are even blackmailing themselves in the government circle, which means subjecting the power of God to mere mortals .That is why the prayers that are going on in the country cannot take it to the right direction. If churches in Nigeria come together, there is nothing that they decree with one voice that would not come to pass because a people united can never be defeated.