Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A cleric based in Ogun State, Sunday Iyunade, has predicted that deadlier virus than Coronavirus is imminent and urged Nigerians to intensify prayers to ward off the coming of a new virus.

The cleric attributed the global spread of COVID-19 to “God’s wrath” against some nations that have abandoned the way of God and said the virus will soon disappear but the world should be ready for a “deadlier virus”.

Iyunade, who is the President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries, Ijebu Ode, stated this in his address at a press conference on the forthcoming 24th anniversary and 18th Annual Convention of the church as well as the year 2020 prophesies of God for Nigeria.

The convention with the theme ‘Maranatha,’ holds between March 22 and 29

The cleric also disclosed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Party (APC) will soon witness what he called a “divine shaking” to pave way for new generation of politicians in the country.

While asking Nigerians to be prayerful for their political leaders as some of them might die mysteriously, the cleric further declared that “none of those politicians positioning themselves for 2023 presidency would ever be there as the Almighty God is committed to raising new crop of leaders that would run the affairs of the country”.

for Nigeria.

He said that the situation of the country under President Muammadu Buhari cannot get better, noting “the president has no such divine approval or backing to do more than whatever he has done in the last four years”.

The cleric, however, urged Nigerians to be cheerful, maintaining God would raise new set of leaders that would bring succour to them.

On Ogun State, he urged residents of the state to be patient with the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, saying that it was an administration with very bright prospect.

Iyuande called on Abiodun to concentrate in addressing the problem of bad roads across the state, declaring “the status of many roads in the state to say the least is an eyesore”.