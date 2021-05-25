A cleric, Pastor Ezekiel Daniel of the Assemblies of God Mission, Igando, Lagos says that non-forgiveness in marriage often destroys the relationship between couples.

Daniel made this observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

He described non-forgiveness as being deadly on marriage.

“Non-forgiveness and unresolved wounds develop into grudges and bitterness,’’ he said.

According to him, the longer a spouse is bitter, the more poisonous rage he or she develops for the partner.

“So many marriages are struggling while others have ended in divorce because couples find it difficult to forgive themselves.

“Non-forgiveness is the unwillingness to forgive someone for hurting you.’’

The cleric noted that forgiveness was a primary contributor to healthy relationships.

“In every marriage, a spouse does something that hurts the other.

“It is bound to happen since marriage is a union between two imperfect people.

“Forgiveness builds home, a couple who are in the habit of practising forgiveness, enjoys a flourish, strong and happy relationship,’’ Daniel added.

He further said that one of the benefits of forgiving one’s spouse is that you will also be forgiven.

“If you forgive others for their transgressions, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.’’

Quoting relevant verses of the Holy Bible, the pastor said that one needs to be kind to one another and forgiving one another “just as God forgives us’’.

Daniel said that failure to forgive, separates one from fellowship with God and that it delays answers to prayers.

He urged couples not to keep a record of wrongs of offences or seek revenge but to forgive so as to be free from the bondage of resentment.

“Couples cannot go far in marriage without forgiveness, practice sacrificial love by willing to forgive all offences no matter how many times your spouse may have wronged you,’’ he said.

He advised people, who found it difficult to forgive because of grievous hurt, to seek godly counsel and get the help they need. (NAN)