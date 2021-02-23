Archbishop of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria, Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, has said prayers and fasting are needed to arrest crime as well as insecurity ravaging the nation

He, therefore, called on Nigerians, irrespective of political class, religious or tribal affiliations to pray and fast in order to overcome these challenges.

Olawuyi, who made the call in a sermon during the Ash Wednesday service at the Wesley Cathedral, Olowogbowo, Lagos, assured and reminded the people of God’s unlimited mercy.

He urged them to appreciate God by maintaining holiness living, respect for human lives and constituted authorities.

The cleric called on Christians to renounce their sins and be genuine Christ’s light bearers in their respective callings, thoughts, words and deeds.

Reiterating on God’s love to mankind, the archbishop pleaded with the congregation and Nigerians at large, to be fervent in prayers for a lasting enduring peace.

He also urged the leaders to rule with the fear of God, in areas of adequate provision of dividends of democracy and repairs of obsolete socio-economic infrastructures as well as improved and adequate job opportunities for the youths.