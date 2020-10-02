Reverend Elizabeth Monisola Olorunponmi, vice president and co-founder of Glorious Living Spring Apostolic Ministry, aka the Glorious Chapel, Ijanikin, Lagos, has charged Nigerians to pray hard to God for the grace to move the nation forward.

The cleric said Nigerians need to pray for peace and progress, as the nation celebrates its 60th Independence anniversary, on October 1.

Olorunponmi, who shares October 1, 1960, as her birthday with Nigeria, expressed overwhelming joy as she and the country marked another milestone. She prayed for transformational leaders in their sphere of influence, those who will “restore value system to the nation and be good role models to others.”

Olorunponmi urged Nigerians across the globe to key into the vision and pray for the nation.

“Nigeria needs the ‘Great Grace’ of God to move out of challenges facing the nation. What God has in stock for us as a nation, family and community, is more than what we are expecting.

“Dignity and honour of Nigeria would be restored by God very soon but Nigerians must continue to pray steadfastly,” she said.