Pastor Solomon Babajide of the Christ the King Church, Ilorin, Kwara, has called for improved welfare condition for health workers in the country.

Babajide, who made the call in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said government must protect health workers and as well make them feel comfortable in discharging their duties.

He said salaries of heath workers should be consistent and not frustrating them in such a way that would want to embark on strikes.

“Government at all levels should listen to the yearnings of health workers and care for their welfare. Stop ignoring them.

“It is sad when I see Doctors and Nurses go on strike in Nigeria. Government should not be careless to that extent by endangering the lives of the masses.

“Give them what they want and stop frustrating them. The most scary thing is seeing nurses and doctors going on strike. It is very dangerous.

“Many lives will be lost if we continue to allow that to happen. Save innocent Nigerians and listen to health workers,” he said.

The cleric, however, advised health workers to learn how to negotiate with the government without necessarily using strike as a tool to bargain.

“For the sake of innocent Nigerians, stop using strike as a tool for bargaining. Find alternative means to pass your messages to the government.

“It is very risky and dangerous to close hospitals and health centres all in the name of strike,” he said. (NAN)