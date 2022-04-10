From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Founder and Leader of Living Christ Mission Worldwide, Most Rev. Daddy Hezekiah, has appealed for support for the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo to enable him to succeed in his developmental agenda.

Speaking during a prayer meeting in his church headquarters Owellebo quarters, Onitsha, during the weekend, Hezekiah urged citizens of the state to co-operate with the new governor by being law-abiding.

This is even as he stressed the need to key into the policies of the government on sanitation by desisting from throwing wastes and refuse into drainages, warning that it could cause flooding and other health hazards.

He also advised the government to put the interest of the masses at heart by formulating and implementing people-oriented policies geared towards alleviating sufferings, hardship among the masses.

While congratulating two of the newly appointed commissioners, Chief Patrick Aghamba and Prof. Ngozi Theresa Udeh, he appealed to Governor Soludo to give topmost priority to the provision of social amenities like good road networks, security, provision of portable drinking water, equipment for hospitals for good health welfare, creation of employment opportunities, youth empowerment, etc.

“Let me also draw the attention of Gov. Soludo to the need to give education its pride of place in the state as an educated populace is not only an asset but an advantage to the government and entire society. Let him be focused to achieve his goals, he should keep away from fraudsters and praise singers, whose main target is to distract and deceive the government. I assure him that I will constantly be praying for him and his government to succeed” he said.

