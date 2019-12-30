Kehinde Adewole, Ado-Ekiti

A pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain (GMPM) Adamimogo Outreach, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, aka Baba Orioke Erio, has splashed cash, school materials and other empowerment gifts to hundreds of widows, indigent students and youths in Ekiti State. He also planted a branch of the CAC church in Ado-Ekiti recently.

Tagged “Empowerment/Scholarship Scheme,” the lifeline is a yearly exercise usually organised by the cleric to spread joy to the underprivileged at Christmas.

This year’s edition, which was the seventh, was held at the country home of the cleric in Ido Ekiti, headquarters of Ido-Osi Local Government Area of the state.

Items distributed include ten hairdryers, 20 sewing machines, 30 grounding machines, and ten motorcycles. About 100 widows went home with food stuff and cash, while 35 secondary school students got N50,000 for their school leaving examinations fees.

School bags and lunch bags were distributed to 250 students, just as 300 pupils got 1,400 exercise books and another 265 others received 1,200 bigger exercise books. Prophet Alo said the project gulped about N10 million.

He added that God enabled him to donate 10 new cars to other men of God while he also assisted many others to travel out of the country.

The cleric urged religious leaders and faith-based organizations in Nigeria to support the government in transforming the country and its people. He advised that the transformation of the country should begin from the churches, mosques and other religious places.

He urged religious leaders and bodies to get involved in humanitarian and philanthropic ventures to bring about the much desired transformation in the country. He said deliberate efforts must be made to support the needy, the poor, the vulnerable and the less privileged in the society to better the lives. He pointed out that people must be fed physically and spiritually.

“Only preaching cannot transform the lives of the people. They must also be lifted by meeting their physical needs.

“I enjoin all religious leaders blessed by God that are not doing this to start now. Government alone cannot do it. We all have roles to play in the development of our country and eradicate poverty.

The man of God, who informed that no fewer than 7000 individuals from across the country have benefitted from the scheme since it started seven years ago, said: “I am into this because of the mercy of God I am enjoying which I have to extend to others. God has helped us plant the CAC, Adaminmogo branch in foreign countries such as Finland.

“It is the work that God has committed into my hands. When the church and other religious bodies are transformed, the country will be transformed. A man of God with the real mind of God will always engage in a humanitarian venture like this.

“We must know that irrespective of the wealth we amass, we will die one day but what we do impact on the lives of the people will remain forever.”

The Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro commended Prophet Alo for his consistent kind gestures to the people.

He said: “Prophet Alo does this every year to empower and support the town. He is a gift to this town, Ekiti State and Nigeria at large. If we have more people like him, the quality of lives of the people will greatly improve.”

The monarch also called on other religious leaders in the country as well as privileged Nigerians to emulate the kind gesture of Prophet Alo by being blessings to the less privileged.