Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governments at all levels have been urged to invest in the development of Nigerian youth to secure the future of the country.

The General Overseer of The Word Bible Church, Prophet Babatunde Kumoluyi who gave the advice, said such would help in preparing them for future leadership responsibilities.

Prophet Kumoluyi suggested that the federal, state and local governments should initiate policies and programmes that will address issues confronting them.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti ahead of the church’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Kumoluyi noted that efforts must be geared towards making education free for all, establishing industries to create jobs for the millions of unemployed youths as well as acquiring vocational skills to enhance their development.

He said: “Government must be alive to its responsibility by investing more on providing free education and jobs, and securing the lives and property of the citizenry. The standard of education in the country must also be improved upon.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo are trying their best in the area of education with the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, but this will be better if free education is given to Nigerian youths and industries established for their productive engagement. Recovered loot should be used for this purpose.

“This was what late Chief Obafemi Awolowo did which made him indelible in the hearts of the people.”

He also spoke on the security challenges in the country. In his words, free education and viable employment would go a long way in stemming the tide of insecurity in the country.

His words: “The people are feeling that government has neglected its responsibility in this regard. Graduates of over ten years are still searching for jobs so they resort to evil acts to make money. They take to cyber crimes, armed robbery, ritual killing, kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities because they think government doesn’t have any plan for them. The narratives must change through policies to develop the youth who are our future leaders.”

Prophet Kumoluyi said the programme, which would hold next month, would be used to celebrate God faithfulness, adding that dignitaries from within and outside the country would grace the event.

While calling for revival in the country, Kumoluyi said God is ready to rescue Nigeria from her myriad of challenges.