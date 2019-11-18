Tony John, Port Harcourt

Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, David Bob-Manuel, has called on the Federal Government and Nigerians to support the fight to end insurgency in the country.

Bob-Manuel made the call at the weekend, while dedicating Oil Mill branch and Akpajo branch II Pro-Cathedral of the church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Bob-Manuel said: “We must put an end to insurgency in our country. We must work hand-in-hand with government and security agencies to put an to insurgency in our country.

He said leadership of the church has been worried about the endless insurgency in some parts of the country.

“We, of the Eternal Sacred Order, are worried because what is happening in Nigeria is not God’s will for it to happen. With all the social vices, there is no day we don’t pray for peace for this country. Insurgency is not good for Nigeria,” he said.

Bob-Manuel, who expressed satisfaction with the expansion of the Cherubim and Seraphim, identified part of Nigeria’s problems to lack of the fear of God by the leaders.

“The fear of God is lacking among Nigerians. We have to love God and keep His commandment. Let fear Him and keep His commandment,” he said.