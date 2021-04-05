A cleric, Elder Joseph Abimbola Odugbose, has tasked the Federal Government on the urgent need to set up a similar commission like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if there would be peace in Nigeria.

In a message signed by his solicitor, Emeka Azubuike, he said that the new outfit should be known as Anti-Killings, Kidnapping, Secret Cult And Other Human Related Crimes Commission (AKKSCC) and should assume the responsibility of a special intelligence organisation to combat special criminal case throughout Nigeria.

“This body will thrive mainly on freely given tip-offs by members of the communities as a result of incentives which will be given to those that volunteer useful information apart from those with advanced technology,” he stated.

He suggested that the outfit be made up of men from the Nigeria Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Immigration, lawyers from Ministry of Justice, and EFCC.

He called for a bill establishing the commission to be sent to the National Assembly, adding that if formed, it should be allowed to run effectively without any form of interference.

Odugbose, nicknamed Joseph of Today, said that the insight for the new structure was divine.

“The Lord wants states and local governments to urgently provide land for cattle rearers.

“This will make their control, under the new commission, to be easily inaugurated.

“The land will be financially profitable to the governments concerned and peace shall reign in the country.”