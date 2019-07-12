Bianca Iboma

Senior Pastor of the Apostle Royal Triumphant Church International, Lagos, Helen Dania, has urged Nigerians to live together in peace and harmony.

Dana made the call during the fourth edition of the church annual “High praise extravaganza.”

The cleric urged Nigerians to be steadfast and continue to pray for peace and unity of the country.

She said Nigerians must be united and hope for a better future.

Dania, however, called on religious leaders to preach peace not violence to their congregation.

The problem of Nigeria, he said, is not greater than God, adding that God is the governor over all nations.

She said disunity is responsible for the mess the country is facing and called for a national day of praise that will bring about unity among Nigerians.

Dania stressed the significance of praise, saying God inhabits praise.

“As a nation, we need to praise God. If we can do this, God will show up. Praise does a special thing to God, He would give us a blank cheque like David in the bible for us to fill in our requests.

“It is time for us to turn on the praise button. God answers prayers, but I am recommending a national day of praise, let us praise God, He will come down to heal our land.

“Praise has his positive impact, I know when we praise God, He will answer our prayers.

She said the socio-economic cum security challenges in Nigeria can be solved and added that Christians have a critical role to play to strengthen peaceful co-existence in the country.

Dania emphasised the need for Christians to emulate the godly characteristic of Jesus Christ.Jesus was moved with compassion, He is upright, He faced persecution but used the word to address the issue, we have a great God, Nigeria is under God, the siege of terrorism, bandits, violence and other violent crime against the citizens and nation would come to nought as we praise Jehovah the God of the universe.

She described the unending cases of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism as heartrending and disturbing.